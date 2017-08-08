on 08/08/2017 |

Robert Worley Dickinson, Sr. (“Stoney”) died peacefully at his home Sunday, August 6, 2017. He was born January 29,1941 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Sam and Esther Dickinson. Hewas a devoted husband, father and a great friend to all. Through all his trials and tribulations, he never gave up his fight for life. His marriage to the love of his life, Mary Lou, will remain a model for all who knew them. His dedication and love for his family shows through in every aspect of their lives. His hard-work ethic, witnessed by his co-workers at Kennedy Bookstore, where he was a textbook Manager for over 40 years before retiring in 2004, is what we all aspire to have. Robert was a Boy Scout growing up and achieved its highest honor, Eagle Scout. He was an alumni of Glasgow High School (senior class president of ’59) and the University of Kentucky (class of ’64), where he was part of the Kappa Alpha Order. What few know, was that Robert was an alternate candidate for the West Point Academy. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Glasgow. He was an active member of the Pyramid Club (social club). As its secretary and historian, he will always be remembered for his witty newsletters, filled with both nonsense and interesting facts – a monthly treat for all to read. Although his swing didn’t show it, Robert loved the game of golf. He was a long-standing member of Spring Valley/Spring Lake CC and then a member of Lexington CC for over 22 years.

Heis survived by his beloved wife of over 52 years, Mary Lou Dickinson; his brother, Benjamin Dickinson and wife Sondra; his children, Robert Dickinson, Jr. and wife Leslie, Catherine Dickinson and Kristina Ives and husband Dudley and his grandchildren, Bradley Dickinson, Marina Dickinson, Jordan Dickinson, Alexis Dickinson, Miller Ives and June Ives.

Funeral services for Robert Worley Dickinson, Sr. (“Stoney”) will be Saturday, August 12 at 12:30PM at Kerr Brothers Funeral home in Lecington with burial at Calvart Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be from 4PM to 8PM Friday, August 11 at the funeral home.

Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (shop.stjude.org) or Bluegrass Care Navigators (bgcarenav.org), formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass, would be appreciated.