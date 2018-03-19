Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROBERTA DECKER

on 03/19/2018 |

Roberta Decker, 90, of Mammoth Cave, KY passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Hospice Center of Southern Kentucky. The Edmonson County native was born on June 3, 1927 to the late Pink and Lillie Ashley Hayes. She was married to the late Wilburn C. Decker, a homemaker and a member of Jock United Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory– one son, Larry Decker (Joanne) of Brownsville; three daughters, Sharon Decker of Bee Spring, Sue Logan (Dickie) and Sandy Childress (Buck) both of Mammoth Cave, KY; one brother, Frank Hayes (Diane) of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Patsy Carroll of Bee Spring, KY; nine grandchildren, Bill Decker (Stacie), Kim Purcell, Chris Brooks, Wayne Decker, Jerame Logan (Ann), Joey Logan (Christy), Scooter Childress, Kenton Webb (Rose), Kasideigh Webb and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Jerry Hayes and three sisters, Elta VanMeter, Bobby Brooks and Pug Harp.

Interment will be in Jock Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, March 20, 2018

9 – 11 am, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Jock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Jock United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROBERTA DECKER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
60°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 90%
High 66° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 03/20 70%
High 46° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Wednesday 03/21 20%
High 46° / Low 26°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 19

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 19

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 19

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 19

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 19 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 19

He’s Alive Community Church Easter Play

March 19 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.