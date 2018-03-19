on 03/19/2018 |

Roberta Decker, 90, of Mammoth Cave, KY passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Hospice Center of Southern Kentucky. The Edmonson County native was born on June 3, 1927 to the late Pink and Lillie Ashley Hayes. She was married to the late Wilburn C. Decker, a homemaker and a member of Jock United Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory– one son, Larry Decker (Joanne) of Brownsville; three daughters, Sharon Decker of Bee Spring, Sue Logan (Dickie) and Sandy Childress (Buck) both of Mammoth Cave, KY; one brother, Frank Hayes (Diane) of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Patsy Carroll of Bee Spring, KY; nine grandchildren, Bill Decker (Stacie), Kim Purcell, Chris Brooks, Wayne Decker, Jerame Logan (Ann), Joey Logan (Christy), Scooter Childress, Kenton Webb (Rose), Kasideigh Webb and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Jerry Hayes and three sisters, Elta VanMeter, Bobby Brooks and Pug Harp.

Interment will be in Jock Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, March 20, 2018

9 – 11 am, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Jock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Jock United Baptist Church