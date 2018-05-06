on 06/05/2018 |

Roddie Ervin Morgan, 82, of Glasgow, died Monday June 4, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Genie Morgan and Alice Pedigo Morgan. Mr. Morgan worked at Sorensen’s in Glasgow, then later was employed at RR Donnelley in Glasgow for over 23 years. He was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years Joyce Gosser Morgan of Glasgow; 1 son Kenneth Morgan (Jeanie) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Trina Humphrey ( Roger) of Glasgow, Brandi Craine (Tyler) of Glasgow and Steven Morgan (Marie) of Tompkinsville; 6 great grandchildren Michael Marsh (Laken) of Glasgow, Jackson Humphrey of Glasgow, Amber Morgan of Tompkinsville, Ashley Morgan of Tompkinsville, Tayesean Barlow of Glasgow and Jayla Barlow of Glasgow; 2 great great grandchildren Liam & Elliana Marsh of Glasgow;5 sisters Nora Pursley of Glasgow, Margaret Mortimer of Glasgow, Minnie Garrison (Ray) of Scottsville, Wanda Perkins (Jimmy) of Glasgow and Judy Turner of Glasgow; 4 brothers Gene Morgan of OH, Terry Morgan of Glasgow, Roger Morgan (Carrie) of Oakland, KY and Ronnie Morgan (Ronetta) of Glasgow; sister in laws Margie Morgan and Marilyn Morgan both of IN; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Elsie Siple Morgan; 2 brothers Jessie and Robert Morgan; sister Eugenia Park Byrd; brother in laws Wilber Pursley and Ronald Mortimer; sister in law Nancy Morgan.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday June 7, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 8:00pm Wednesday and Thursday morning until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Alternate expressions may be made to Coral Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 3260 Coral Hill Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141.