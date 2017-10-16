Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RODGER DALE VINCENT

on 10/16/2017 |

Rodger Dale Vincent, age 61 of Chalybeate, departed this life with his family at his side on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Bowling Green. The Glasgow, KY native was born on February 1, 1956 to the late Hiram Henry and Lillian Mae Taylor Vincent. He was married to his devoted wife, Robin Vincent, who survives.

Rodger was Army veteran and a retired Q.A. manager for Valspar. He was a faithful member, song leader and deacon of Kyrock United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Renee Porter (Jeremy) of Chalybeate and Rae Childress (Travis) of Mammoth Cave; one son, Robert Dale Vincent (Misty) of Chalybeate; four sisters, Joyce Sanders (Jim), Janette Brooks (Coy) of Payneville, Mary Alvey (Walter) of Clarkson and Rosie Hayes of Horse Cave and seven grandchildren, Gary Dale Porter, Savanah Porter, Preston Childress, Greyson Childress, Charles Braxton Childress, Conner Dale Vincent and Brystol Renae Childress.

Interment will be in Kyrock Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Norton’s Childrens Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.

VISITATION
11 am – 8 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel
10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Kyrock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE
2 pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Kyrock United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RODGER DALE VINCENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

    Geneva Goode (92nd Birthday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/16 10%
High 65° / Low 40°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/17 10%
High 68° / Low 43°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/18 10%
High 71° / Low 45°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.