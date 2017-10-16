on 10/16/2017 |

Rodger Dale Vincent, age 61 of Chalybeate, departed this life with his family at his side on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Bowling Green. The Glasgow, KY native was born on February 1, 1956 to the late Hiram Henry and Lillian Mae Taylor Vincent. He was married to his devoted wife, Robin Vincent, who survives.

Rodger was Army veteran and a retired Q.A. manager for Valspar. He was a faithful member, song leader and deacon of Kyrock United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Renee Porter (Jeremy) of Chalybeate and Rae Childress (Travis) of Mammoth Cave; one son, Robert Dale Vincent (Misty) of Chalybeate; four sisters, Joyce Sanders (Jim), Janette Brooks (Coy) of Payneville, Mary Alvey (Walter) of Clarkson and Rosie Hayes of Horse Cave and seven grandchildren, Gary Dale Porter, Savanah Porter, Preston Childress, Greyson Childress, Charles Braxton Childress, Conner Dale Vincent and Brystol Renae Childress.

Interment will be in Kyrock Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Norton’s Childrens Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Kyrock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Kyrock United Baptist Church