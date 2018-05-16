Rodney H. Bear, 70, of Bowling Green passed away at 5:25 PM Saturday May 12, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The Madison, IN native was a truck driver. He was a son of the late Cecil L. Bear and Martha F. Isaacs Bear. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Jones and a brother-in-law, James “Bubby” Phelps.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Slate Bank Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM-3 PM Thursday.

Surviving are his wife, Anita Phelps Bear; two sons, Kevin Bear (Melissa) and Gary Bear both of Indianapolis; a daughter, Angela Nunez (Jairo) of Bowling Green; a brother, Roger Bear of Indianapolis; a sister, Regina “Cookie” Block of Madison; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Rone (Joe) and Valerie Phelps (Andy Reeder); and six grandchildren, Kevin “Scooter” Bear, Kailen Brown, Zeke Jones, Reina Gomez, Elijah Jones and Wesley Page.