RODNEY JOE FORD (UPDATED)

Rodney Joe Ford, 65, Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at his residence. A native of Detroit, he was a son of the late Dennis Clifton Ford and Mildred Louise Hammer Ford. He was a retired carpenter and loved to work with wood. He was a member of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club where he served as president from 2014 to 2015. He was a tuba player with the Glasgow Community Band, a volunteer at the Senior Citizen Center and was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; seven children, Dennis Moreland and wife, Gina, Samantha Branson and husband Cullen, Stacy Carey and husband, Terry, Ashley Ford and fiancé Brice all of Missouri, Sherry Compton and husband Gary of Glasgow, Regina Walker of Summer Shade and Gary Sexton and wife, Heather of Glasgow; one sister, Denise Murdock and husband Rick of Missouri; special cousin, Wesley Bray of Glasgow and twenty-three grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rodney Joe Ford will be held at 2PM Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation after 4PM Friday at the funeral home.