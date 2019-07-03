Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RODNEY LEE GRAVES

on 03/07/2019 |

Rodney Lee Graves, 51, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 6th, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Rodney was born in Tompkinsville, KY on February 11, 1968, son of the late Alma Frances (Miles) and Denzil Graves. He worked on farms & was a truck driver.

Rodney is survived by, three daughters, Cierra Graves, Haley Graves & Chloe Graves, 3 Grandchildren & two brothers, Charles Graves & Tommy, husband of Loretta Graves, of all Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 3PM on Sunday, March 10th. Visitation, Sunday 9 AM to 3 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Interment at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. Family request donations to Funeral Expenses or Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RODNEY LEE GRAVES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTS BASKETBALL TEAM


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 03/07 0%
High 43° / Low 34°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 03/08 90%
High 46° / Low 41°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/09 100%
High 63° / Low 47°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.