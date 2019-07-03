on 03/07/2019 |

Rodney Lee Graves, 51, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 6th, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Rodney was born in Tompkinsville, KY on February 11, 1968, son of the late Alma Frances (Miles) and Denzil Graves. He worked on farms & was a truck driver.

Rodney is survived by, three daughters, Cierra Graves, Haley Graves & Chloe Graves, 3 Grandchildren & two brothers, Charles Graves & Tommy, husband of Loretta Graves, of all Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 3PM on Sunday, March 10th. Visitation, Sunday 9 AM to 3 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Interment at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. Family request donations to Funeral Expenses or Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.