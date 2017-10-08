on 08/10/2017 |

Rodney Lee Veachel Middleton, 68, of Cave City, born January 14, 1949, succumbed to lung cancer at his home surrounded by his family on August 8, 2017.

Rodney is survived by his two sons, Rodney Middleton, Cave City, Jason Middleton, Glasgow; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Kacie, Caden, Jayden, Ethan, Haley Middleton, Jasmine Hargrove; his loving sisters, Dorothy Barton, Columbus, IN, Ruth Virginia Gibson, Cave City, Janice Simpkins (Lamar), Cave City; loving sisters-in-law, Sharon Frosig (Mark), Gilson IL, Marlene Skidmore, Monmouth, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Maydell Gossett Middleton; his loving wife, Carole Ann Skidmore Middleton in 2014; his brothers, Cecil Middleton, Earl Middleton, George Middleton, Edgar Middleton and Richard Middleton.

He was drafted into the United States Army and entered into his military service on February 7, 1969; serving tours in California and Germany. He was discharged from honorable service on January 27, 1971 as a Specialist E-4.

Rodney enjoyed wrestling and working with UCW wrestling. He enjoyed working on cars, refereeing wrestling with Terry England, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to John and Connie Childress, Glasgow, Robert Carney, Cave City and all others that assisted the family in taking care of their father’s needs.

Funeral services with Billy Bybee presiding will be at 1 PM Saturday, August 12 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday from 3 to 8 PM and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of service.