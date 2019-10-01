on 01/10/2019 |

Roex Barrick, 81, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Leslie Barrick and Opal Geron Barrick. Mr. Barrick was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the City of Glasgow as the recycle manager. He was a longtime member of the Old Zion Methodist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Beard of Glasgow and Kaye Hodges (Tim) of Summer Shade; one son, Nathan Barrick (Stacy) of Glasgow; grandson, Jonathan Beard (Morgan) of Glasgow; great granddaughter, Rubi Catherine Ann Beard of Glasgow. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Mutter Barrick.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, January 13th at the Old Zion Methodist Church with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Military honors provided by DAV Chapter #20. Visitation will be Saturday, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Sunday morning until 12:00pm Noon at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Sunday from 1:00pm until time for services at the Old Zion Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the, Old Zion Cemetery Fund. Donation envelopes available at the funeral home.