on 05/28/2018 |

Roger A. Hoffman, 84 of Bowling Green died Friday, May 25, 2018 at Edmonson Health Care. The Letcher County native was a son of the late Roger and Sallie Collins Hoffman and is preceded in death by a son, Rodney Hoffman; five brothers, Wayne Anderson Hoffman, Richard Cole Hoffman, John Gatewood Hoffman, Clifton Prewitt Hoffman, Hunter Jefferson Hoffman.

He was a self employed plumber and a member of Lost River Church of Christ. Roger was an avid UK fan, loved his family and their quality time together, he invented and patented the Loop-O-Swing. He collected all the John Wayne movies. He loved nature, watching the animals and all kind of flowers.

His survivors include five children, Roger R. Hoffman, Roland Hoffman (Jenny), Rod Hoffman (Rochelle), Daman Hoffman(Hunter), Pharann Oney (Brian), ten grandchildren, Elizabeth Hoffman, Timothy Hoffman, Stephen Hoffman, Weston Hoffman, Angela Sanford (Brent), Amanda Mayhugh (Sean), Kalene Lindsey (Justin), Bailey Rogers, Campbell Oney, Anderson Oney; five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 6 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation 12-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.