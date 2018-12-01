on 01/12/2018 |

Roger Carroll Crabtree, 66, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow, the son of Samuel Crabtree, and Margaret Pursley Crabtree.

Roger was retired and was a former employee of Winn-Dixie for 15 years and Houchens Grocery for over 4 years. He was a member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Wyatt Crabtree; mother, Margaret Crabtree of Glasgow; son, William Bradley Thomas (Buffy) of Glasgow; 3 brothers, Billy Crabtree (Lena) of Glasgow, Jerry Crabtree (Betty) of Hendersonville, TN and Dennis Crabtree (Shelby) of Lafayette, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Adam Louis Crabtree.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 16th at Rolling Hills United Baptist Church with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery at Etoile. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm until 8pm at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Tuesday at the church from 11am until time for the service.