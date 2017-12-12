on 12/12/2017 |

Roger Clifton Thomas, 82, of Glasgow died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Monroe County he was the son of the late Auda Cecil and Annabelle Parker Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and a member of the New Salem Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Ann Walden Thomas of Glasgow; a daughter Kathy Thomas of Glasgow; a son Tony Thomas (Debbie) of Glasgow; 2 step-daughters Torrie Lynette Johnson (Greg) of Fountain Run and Teresa Murray (Olen) of Gamaliel, KY; 6 grandchildren Thom Kendall (Amy), Mary Kathryn Smith (Justin), Wes Thomas, Zack Ford (Emily), Joe Paul Johnson and Katie Gray (Matthew); 7 great grandchildren Weston, Zoey and Kaylee Thomas, Parker and Kendelyn Smith, Anna Grace Ford and Hannah Kendall and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Gerea Turner Thomas, 2 sisters Lorene Thomas and Emogene Chumley and 3 brothers Cecil Jr., Russell and Wendell Thomas.

Funeral services will be 1:30pm Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:30pm Wednesday at the funeral home.