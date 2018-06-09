on 09/06/2018 |

Roger Dale Glass, 75, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the T.J.Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Raymond L. and Beatrice Martin Glass. He was retired from T.J.Samson Community Hospital after 38 years. He was a member of the Mt.Tabor Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Edna Louise Lynn Glass; one son: Dale Glass; one sister: Frances Chapman and her husband Jack; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son: David Glass; one brother: Milford Tibbs.

Funeral will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. Friday and until time for services Saturday at the funeral home.