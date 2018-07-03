on 03/07/2018 |

Roger Dale Harper age 70 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Doc and Maggie Harper. He retired from Tractor Supply in Glasgow and was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Josephine Harper of Edmonton. One son Alex Harper of Edmonton and one daughter Michelle (Kevin) England of Tony, Alabama. Four brothers. Marshall and John Earl Harper both of Edmonton. Billy Harper of Bloomington, Indiana and Tommy of Gallatin, Tennessee. Two sisters. Sue White and Linda Taylor both of Glasgow. Four grandchildren. Jessica England, Jordan England, Austin Harper and Cierra London. One great grandchild Norman England.