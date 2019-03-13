Logo


ROGER DALE JESSIE

on 03/13/2019
Roger Dale Jessie age 70 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday,  March 12, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   He was the son of the late James Walter and Ruby Bennett Jessie.    Roger was a member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church and retired from RR Donnellys.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Keel Jessie.   One daughter Ashley (Josh) Matney of Glasgow.   One son Aaron (Regina) Jessie of Columbus, Indiana.   One sister Janet Emmett of Glasgow and one brother Jeff Jessie of Charlestown, Indiana.   Two grandchildren Kyra Jessie and Bennett Matney.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessie Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

