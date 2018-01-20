Logo


Roger Dale Perkins

on 01/20/2018 |

Roger Dale Perkins, 58, Edmonton, died Thursday, January 18, 2018, at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was a son of Roy Perkins and Betty Brown. He was an employee of James Ritter Mill and a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Lyons of Edmonton; six children: Terrie Blaydes of Cave City, Tammy Burton of Edmonton, Dale Perkins, Curtis Perkins, and Harley Perkins all of Ocala, Florida, and Tyler Perkins of Edmonton; two brothers: Zebbie Perkins of Flint, MI, and Greg Perkins of Columbia, KY; three sisters: Velma England of Edmonton, Amanda Morgan of Cave City and Gracie Burden of Elizabethtown; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Deborah Brown and Linda Brown.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. There will be no formal services.

