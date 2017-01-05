Roger Dale Woods, 59, of Temple Hill, KY died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence. He was a Church of Christ and son of the late Vernon Clay Woods and Ossie Belle Turner Woods Stafford.

He is survived by a special friend: Tammy Hardin and her children: Kaleb Hardin and Rayna Rowe, all of Glasgow, KY;

2 brothers: Robert Dale Woods and Terry Joe Woods and wife, Wendy, all of Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Vanessa Stephens and husband, Rex, Holland, KY and Tammy Woods and husband, Bobby, Scottsville, KY;

Special nephews: Dewayne Pedigo and wife, Trish, and Jessie Pedigo and wife, Brittany, all of Scottsville, KY and

Several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Arnold Woods and 1 sister: Anita Pedigo.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.