Roger E. Poynter age 61 of Knob Lick passed away Sunday March 12, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Vernon Bud Poynter and Arcola Fields Poynter. Roger was road foreman for the Metcalfe County Road Department and member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Atwell Poynter of Knob Lick. One son Cole Poynter and wife Amber of Knob Lick. Three brothers. Danny (Brenda) Poynter of Edmonton. Jerry (Rita) Poynter of Sulphur Well. Ronnie (Angie) Poynter of Glasgow. One granddaughter Brooklyn Poynter.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Pink Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the Pink Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 10:00 AM Wednesday at the church.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Lanny Poynter.