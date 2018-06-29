Logo


Roger Gordon Ross

Roger Gordon Ross, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of the Munfordville First United Methodist Church. He was retired pipefitter with Pipefitters Local #522, 32 Degree Mason and avid Harley enthusiast. He was a US World War II veteran. He was the son of the late Buford Ross and the late Bernice Hatcher Ross and husband to the late Betty Kabler Ross.

He is survived by one daughter, Connie Lane, Bonnieville, KY; one son, Roger Buford Ross and wife Cheri, Munfordville, KY; 2 grandsons, Stephen Ross Lane and wife Carol, Bonnieville, KY, Brennen Thompson Ross, Priceville, KY; granddaughter, Kimberly Lane Short and husband Kelly, Horse Cave, KY; great grandchildren, Dr. Cody Lane and wife Allison, Dayton, OH, Michael Firquin and wife Kelli, Bowling Green, KY, Jonathan Firquin and wife Katie, Pikeville, KY, Casey Lane, Bonnieville, KY; niece, Betty Sue Gammons, Horse Cave; several great nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Elroy Ross, a sister, Mary Ross Kabler and one niece Jean Kabler Custer.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Glabb officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Saturday, June 30, 2018 and from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

