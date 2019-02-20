Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROGER GRAHAM HOGGE

on 02/20/2019 |

Roger Graham Hogge, 82, Cave City, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born December 27, 1936 in the Panama Canal Zone, he was a son of the late Herbert Graham Hogge and Queenie Irene Tranter Hogge.  He was a retired salesman and of the Catholic faith.  He was a U. S. Army veteran serving as an auto mechanic in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; five children: Roger Graham Hogge, Jr. of Modesto, CA, Phillip Owen Hogge of Newburyport, MA, Barbara Teresa Gronovius and husband Robin of Elizabethtown, Michael LeMon Hogge and wife Angela of Lexington, and Roger Wade Hogge and wife Jennifer of Glasgow; one sister, Lois Putnam and husband Nick of Riverside, CA; 18 grandchildren; two nephews: Brian and Jeff Putnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Hogge and a brother, Charles Ashcraft “Sonny” Hogge of Riverside, CA.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at St. Helen’s Catholic Church with burial in the New Salem Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROGER GRAHAM HOGGE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
54°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/20 50%
High 57° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 48° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 90%
High 48° / Low 46°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.