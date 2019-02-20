on 02/20/2019 |

Roger Graham Hogge, 82, Cave City, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born December 27, 1936 in the Panama Canal Zone, he was a son of the late Herbert Graham Hogge and Queenie Irene Tranter Hogge. He was a retired salesman and of the Catholic faith. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving as an auto mechanic in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; five children: Roger Graham Hogge, Jr. of Modesto, CA, Phillip Owen Hogge of Newburyport, MA, Barbara Teresa Gronovius and husband Robin of Elizabethtown, Michael LeMon Hogge and wife Angela of Lexington, and Roger Wade Hogge and wife Jennifer of Glasgow; one sister, Lois Putnam and husband Nick of Riverside, CA; 18 grandchildren; two nephews: Brian and Jeff Putnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Hogge and a brother, Charles Ashcraft “Sonny” Hogge of Riverside, CA.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at St. Helen’s Catholic Church with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.