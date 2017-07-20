on 07/20/2017 |

Roger Lamar Wood, 42, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 19th, at Signature Health Care of Bowling Green. Lamar was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 29, 1975, a son of Roger Lee Wood, of Franklin, KY and the late Jo Ann (Howard) Tooley.

Lamar is survived by his wife, Brandi Moore, of Tompkinsville, KY; two daughters, Brianna Rashell Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jasmine Ochelle Wood, of Lexington, KY; a son,Tyler Lamar Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY; and two sisters, Tosha Wood, of Bowling Green, KY; Shaneka Wood, of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 with Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested for funeral expenses, these can be left at the funeral home.