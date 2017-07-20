Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROGER LAMAR WOOD

on 07/20/2017 |

Roger Lamar Wood, 42, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 19th, at Signature Health Care of Bowling Green. Lamar was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 29, 1975, a son of Roger Lee Wood, of Franklin, KY and the late Jo Ann (Howard) Tooley.

Lamar is survived by his wife, Brandi Moore, of Tompkinsville, KY; two daughters, Brianna Rashell Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jasmine Ochelle Wood, of Lexington, KY; a son,Tyler Lamar Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY; and two sisters, Tosha Wood, of Bowling Green, KY; Shaneka Wood, of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 with Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested for funeral expenses, these can be left at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

TREVOR REECE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
2:09 PM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 22, 2017
Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/20 10%
High 96° / Low 73°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/21 10%
High 95° / Low 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/22 20%
High 95° / Low 76°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.