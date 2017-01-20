Roland Preston Lawrence, 78 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Medical Center

The Barren County native was a son of the late Renick Preston and Lela Neagle Lawrence. He was a Methodist Minister and farmer. Roland was a member of the Smiths Grove United Methodist Church and attended Flatrock United Methodist Church, a member of the Smiths Grove Lions Club, an avid Lady Topper Fan, and member of the American Beefalo Association.

His survivors include his wife of 57 years, Virginia “Jenny” Lawrence; three children, Deborah Miles (David), Richard Preston Lawrence (Tammy), Elizabeth Hogue (Brad); eight grandchildren, Lesleigh Lawrence, Michael Miles (Ashley), Aarica Martin (Cole), Richelle Peyton Lawrence, Duran Ausbrooks (Monica), Jessica Haley (Jeremy), Jeff Dutton, Kelley Shilling (Jay); seven great grandchildren, Michael Richard Parker, Jackson Ausbrooks, Morgan Haley, Taylor Haley, Storm Dutton, Amara Dutton, Sophia Spinda; two sisters, Carole Harrison and Dean Jones; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 12 – 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Smiths Grove Lions Club, P.O. Box 148, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

