Rollin A. Peden, 91, Griderville, died Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Diversicare in Glasgow. A native of Temple Hill, he was a son of the late Charlie and Byrd Lyons Peden. He was a veteran having served with the United States Navy; a life-long farmer; and a member of the Coral Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include one son: James Rollin “Jimmy” Peden and his wife Brenda of Griderville; one brother: Allen Peden and his wife Mary Frances of Cave City; two sisters: Helen Horton and Mattie Lee, and one sister-in-law, Valeria Peden, all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frankie Lee Jackson Peden; five brothers: Robert Peden, Roy Peden, Hollis Peden, Lonnie Peden, and Willie Francis Peden; and one sister: Lois Hankings..Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.