ROLLIN ATKINSON SIMMONS

on 10/10/2018 |

Rollin Atkinson Simmons, 90, of Glasgow, died Tuesday October 9, 2018 at Skyline Hospital in Nashville.  He was born in Barren County the son of the late Ray and Gladys Atkinson Simmons.  Rollin was the owner and operator of the former Barren County Auto parts and later a territory manager for Walker Manufacturing.  He was a long-time member of South Green St. Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon and more recently an elder.

Rollin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Richardson Simmons; 3 daughters Vickie Jenkins (Larry), Susan Simmons and Sharon Simmons all of Glasgow; 4 granddaughters Laura Gay (David) and Julie Boyer (Brice) of Bowling Green, Angela Travis (Jody) of Henderson and Kim Davidson (Chad) of Paducah; 10 great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Guy Simmons (Annette) of Glasgow and Bobby Simmons of Paducah.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 13th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

