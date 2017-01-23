Ron Bazzett, age 55, of Horse Cave passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at his home. He was a native of Hart County and the owner/operator of Ron’s Siding. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Les Bazzett and Mary Groenkee Bazzett and one brother, Kenny Bazzett.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Priscilla Reynolds Bazzett; four children, Ron Bazzett, Jr. and wife, Robin, of Michigan; Brittany Robertson and husband, Jason, of Horse Cave; Caitlyn Bazzett of Horse Cave and Jeremiah Bazzett of Horse Cave; four grandchildren, Matthew Robertson, Bella Robertson, McKenzie Bazzett, Alexis Bazzett; five brothers, Les, Dale, Nelson, Randy & Brian Bazzett all of Michigan; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 27, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Light House Church Cemetery, Horse Cave. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.