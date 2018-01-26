Logo


RONALD “DUKE” HAYES

on 01/26/2018 |

 

Ronald “Duke” Hayes, 64, of Smiths Grove passed away at 5:39 PM Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Born July 22, 1953 in Riverside, CA to the late Bro. Essie Lee Hayes and Lola Mae Lashley Hayes, Duke grew up in Edmonson County. He was a crane operator, played music with several different bands, was a member of Local 181 IUOE and a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Scottie Lee Hayes; and a brother, Charles Terry Hayes.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Kyrock Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Thursday, 9 AM-9 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.

Surviving are a son, Chris “Cub” Hayes (Beth) of Smiths Grove; a sister, Marcia Hayes Fox (Jackie) of Sweeden; two brothers, Tim Hayes and Mike Hayes (Melissa) both of Brownsville; and four grandchildren, Melodie Hayes, Cole Hayes, Conner Hayes and Chase Hayes.

