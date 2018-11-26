on 11/26/2018 |

Mr. Ronald Gene Lawson, age 57, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his sisters, Angie (and Dr. Leon) Link of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Rhonda (and Raymond) Nobles, Robin Fall, Shannon Dudley, Wendy Ward, all of Louisville, Kentucky, his brother, Ritchie Dean Lawson, Sr. of Burkesville, Kentucky, and a special friend, Hazel Graves of Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Lawson Family Cemetery located in Lawson Bottom in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.