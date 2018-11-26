Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RONALD GENE LAWSON

on 11/26/2018 |

Mr. Ronald Gene Lawson, age 57, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his sisters, Angie (and Dr. Leon) Link of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Rhonda (and Raymond) Nobles, Robin Fall, Shannon Dudley, Wendy Ward, all of Louisville, Kentucky, his brother, Ritchie Dean Lawson, Sr. of Burkesville, Kentucky, and a special friend, Hazel Graves of Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Lawson Family Cemetery located in Lawson Bottom in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RONALD GENE LAWSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SANDRA SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 11/26 10%
High 48° / Low 22°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/27 0%
High 32° / Low 17°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/28 0%
High 39° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.