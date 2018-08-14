Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RONALD JOSEPH KRAMER

on 08/14/2018 |

Ronald Joseph Kramer age 82 of Glasgow passed away on Monday August 13, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare. Born in Chicago, he was a retired Machinist and of the Lutheran Faith.

Mr. Kramer is survived by his wife Carol Simmons Kramer of Glasgow. One Daughter Rita (Thomas) Boss of Glasgow. Seven Grandchildren Tommy Boss, Brandy Boss, Timmy Boss, Alisa (Bryan) Walker, Dale Jr. (Sherri) Hurt, Jason (Katie) Hurt, and Joseph Hurt. Seven Great Grandchildren and Sixteen great great grandchildren also survive.

He is preceded in death by a daughter Alice Thurman, two sons Keith Kramer and Michael Kramer.

Funeral services will be held  1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and on Thursday from 9:00AM until time for the Service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RONALD JOSEPH KRAMER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SUE ROACH PROFFITT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/14 10%
High 89° / Low 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 08/15 20%
High 86° / Low 70°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/16 80%
High 85° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.