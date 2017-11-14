Logo


RONALD KENDRICK HARRIS

on 11/14/2017 |

Ronald Kendrick Harris, 71, of Glasgow, died Monday, November 13, 2017 at his home.  Born in Metcalfe County, he was the son of the late Ira C. “Curt” Harris and Mary Frances (Buckner) Harris.

Upon graduation from Glasgow High School, he served four years in the U. S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.  After his active duty, he served over 25 years in the Kentucky National Guard and the Army reserves.  Along with his military career, Ronnie worked for the Glasgow Police Dept., beginning as a patrolman and eventually became the Chief of Police for the GPD.  He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Saundra Mayfield Harris; two children, Stephanie (Jason) Jarvis and David Harris; 1 sister, Debbie Chaney; 1 brother, Ricky Harris; and 8 grandchildren, Evan Jarvis, Vince, Nick, Sophie, Isabelle, Reagan, Julian and River Harris.  Also surviving are two aunts, an uncle and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 17th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Burial with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow, will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30-8:00 and Friday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

CurePSP
30 E. Padonia Road, Suite 201
Timonium, MD 21093

 Or

 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

No Responses to “RONALD KENDRICK HARRIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


