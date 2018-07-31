Logo


RONALD LEE ELKIN

on 07/31/2018 |

Ronald Lee Elkin, 46 of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital.

The Fayette County native was a son of Ronald Lee Elkin and the late Lillian Creighton.  He was a member of Crossland Community Church, a fork lift driver for International Paper and an avid UK fan. .

His survivors include his wife Kimberly Porter Elkin; his children, Britney Porter Carr (Jonathan), Breanna Elkin, Austin Porter-Elkin, Lachlan Porter-Elkin, Ava Porter-Elkin, Keegan Porter-Elkin; his father Ronald Lee Elkin (Kathy), one brother David Elkin (Brandy), one sister, Marcie Mathys (Chris), and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2.  Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home

