Ronald Lee Morgan, 74, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the TJ Samson Hospital, Glasgow, KY following a brief illness.

He leaves his three sisters, Janice Scantland (George), of Nokomis, FL; Janet Renz (Norm) of Granville, OH; Connie Layne of Glasgow, KY; nieces and nephews, Lisa Held (Matt) their children Kyle, Chelsea, McKenzie, Madison and Kaitlyn of Glasgow, KY, Tiffany Somerville (Gary) their children Leah and Natalie of Glasgow, KY, Jason Layne (Sarah) their children Noah and Ethan of Tulsa, OK, Julie Marlatt and her children Mariah and Jada of Granville, OH, and Kristin Renz of Granville, OH.

Raised in Marion, OH, the son of Donald and Eva (Beatty) Morgan, he spent the majority of his life in Columbus, OH. At the time of his death he was residing in Glasgow, KY near his sister and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Morgan was a retired purchasing agent for UniSource in Columbus, OH. He loved to spend his retirement cooking and baking for his family and friends. If you were special, he made your favorite dish. Another passion of his was to crochet special blankets for his closest family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald M Morgan; Eva (Beatty) Morgan.

Visitation will be Monday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home from 9-11am with a service at 2pm on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Glasgow at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.