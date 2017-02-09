Ronald (Ron) Martin Thomas, 65, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home. He was born in Marion County, the son of Cecilia Jane Thomas and the late Burton Gerald Thomas. He was a 1969 graduate of St. Augustine High School (Lebanon) and a 1973 graduate of Western Kentucky University. Ron was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Glasgow and a former member of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club. He was an employee of South Central Bank Operations Center.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy Buckman Thomas; a daughter, Beth Russell and husband Chad of Glasgow; a son, Patrick Thomas of Denver, Colorado; one grandchild, Kaylee Russell; his mother, Cecilia Jane Thomas of Lebanon, KY; four sisters, Jane Zimmer of Longwood, FL, Marla Buntain, Sandy Drye, and Beverly Durham all of Lebanon, KY. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive including a special nephew, Collin Williams. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Alan Thomas and Joseph Stuart Thomas.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, February 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and continue Saturday morning from 8 AM until service time.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

St. Helen Catholic Church, 103 W. Brown St., Glasgow, KY 42141.