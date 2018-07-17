on 07/17/2018 |

Ronald “Ronnie” Lynn Price, age 74, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at his home. He was a native of Louisville and was of the Baptist faith. He was retired as a truck driver after 47 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble Price and Lottie Tilley Price.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia “Pat” Price of Horse Cave; three daughters, Wanda Hadley of Nashville, Becky Straub (Lloyd) of Simpsonville, and Susan Blumeier (Bryan) of Louisville; and two grandsons, Brian Straub & Alan Straub, both of Simpsonville.

Services are private and entombment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.