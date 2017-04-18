Ronald Terry, age 62, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was retired and a member of the Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late James Edward Terry and the late Diane Haskins.

He is survived by one daughter, Akyia Terry, Evansville, IN; one son, D’Ron Terry and wife Natalie, Evansville, IN; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Terry, Jayla Terry, Avery Terry; one step granddaughter, Alaina Palma; two half sisters, Tammy Hinson, Teresa McNair; two half brothers, Steven Terry, James Terry; several nieces, nephews and cousin.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 CT Friday April 21, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.