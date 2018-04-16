Logo


RONALD “TINY” EMERSON

on 04/16/2018 |

Ronald “Tiny” Emerson, age 76, of Rocky Hill, KY, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on November 4, 1941 to the late Lester Emerson and Opal Beckner Isenberg. He was married to Doris Madison Emerson, who survives.  

He was a farmer, retired maintenance worker for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a member of the Baptist faith.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Edward Emerson (Nikki) of Mt. Washington; one grandson, Jonathan Emerson of Mt. Washington; one brother, Arlen Emerson of Louisville; two sisters, Doris Herald of Bon Ayr and Eleanor Lobb of Rocky Hill and one sister-in-law, Judy Besser (Gary) of Elizabethtown.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1456, Bowling Green, KY 42102.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

