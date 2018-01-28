on 01/28/2018 |

Ronald Wayne Earls, 76, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 27, 2018 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. The Shelbyville, TN native was the son of the late Alton and Vera Hittson Earls. Wayne was a driver for UPS for 25 years, was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp., and was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. He loved fishing, woodworking and furniture building, and he loved to show and tell about the diverse types of trees in his yard when visitors came to his home.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Curd Earls; 5 sons; David (Rhonda) Earls of Elizabethtown, Beau Earls of Bowling Green, Quince (Lisa) Earls of Bedford, IN, Chris Earls of Glasgow and Brent Earls of Louisville, 5 grandchildren; Deanne (Charles) Carwile of Bowling Green, Mason (Samantha) Earls of Springfield, TN, Sam Earls of Denton, TX, Nicholas Earls of Clarksville, TN and Ashley Earls of Bedford, IN, 1 brother; Alton (Betty) Earls of Greenwood, IN and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Joe Tom Earls.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Tuesday.