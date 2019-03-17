Logo


Rondal J. Deckard

on 03/17/2019 |
Rondal J. Deckard, 71, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Friday, March 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Rondal was born in Monroe County, KY on November 17, 1947, a son of the late Annie (Ford) and Okley Deckard.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Deckard.
He worked as a farmer and as a factory worker. Rondal will be remembered as being a family man; always loving and caring towards his sisters and nieces and nephews. Rondal was truly a good person. He was also a sports fan, especially toward the Kentucky Wildcats.
Rondal is survived by four sisters, Ruby Pedigo, of Tompkinsville, KY; Maggie Jones, of Gamaliel, KY; Jessie Netherton, of Gamaliel, KY; and Margie Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY.; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Elese Harrison, of Gamaliel, KY.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, with Bro. Danny Pace officiating.
Visitation is Monday 3:30-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Gamaliel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Gamaliel Cemetery.

