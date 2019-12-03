on 03/12/2019 |

Rondal Lee Johnson, 86, of Louisville, KY formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Saturday, March 9th, at his home.

Rondal was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 30, 1932, a of the late Ellie (Strode) and Bert Johnson.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as an Airman 1st Class in the Korean War. He worked for American Airlines as a reservationist at the beginning and ended his career as a gate agent.

Rondal is survived by two nieces, Gayle Pratt of Erlanger, KY and Lisa Stephens of Bowling Green, KY. Also survived by a few great-nieces & nephews.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Roy & Alvie Thomas & sisters, Alene Mayfield, Ruby Nell Johnson & Rachel Shaw.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, at 1PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Visitation is Saturday, 11 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with military services being held by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.