Ronnie Abbitt, age 76, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 unexpectedly at residence. He was born July 24, 1942 in Ellettsville, Indiana to the late Earl Abbitt and Dorris Osburne.

He was united in marriage with Dixie Turner Abbitt, who survives, in the year 1969 in Gosport, IN. To this union was born one daughter. He was retired from Defense Logistics Agency in the quality assurance department. Through the years Ronnie held many positions in service to his community including service on the Monroe County School Board and also served several years on the Flippin Volunteer Fire Department. Ronnie was also a member of the Gosport Masonic Lodge. In addition to his many roles throughout the years here at home, Ronnie also served his country in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter: Mary Ann Fye of Glasgow; two granddaughters: Ashley Fye and Erin Fye both of Glasgow; one brother: Jerry Abbitt of Des Moines, IA; one sister: Charolette Pannell of Bedford, IN; many beloved nieces and nephews; and beloved brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother: Buddy Abbitt and one sister: Sandra Hale.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Danny Pace will officiate the funeral service.

Masonic services will be conducted on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 11:00AM until 8:00PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 19 from 7:30 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Flippin Volunteer Fire Department, or the Gamaliel Cemetery. Donations can be made at the funeral home.