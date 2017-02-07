Ronnie B Whitlow (updated)

Ronnie B Whitlow, age 65, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 6, 2017, at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born January 21, 1952, in Shelby, IN, he was a son of the late Buford Reuben and Naomi Daughrty Whitlow, and the husband of Anita Pedigo Whitlow, who survives. They were married for 47 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one daughter, Ronda (Todd) Sydnor, Scottsville; one son, Ryan (Dianna) Whitlow, Summer Shade; one sister Norma Collins, Lexington, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Stephen Dakota (Kymber) Sydnor, Matthew Thomas (Allison) Whitlow, and Ryanna Michael Whitlow; and two great grandchildren Kiara and Link Whitlow, and one expected in May.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Puckett and Nancy Collins; and one grandchild Montanna Sydnor.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Summer Shade Baptist Church with Bro Chad Harston, officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 10 from 11:00-8:00 at the Summer Shade Baptist Church and on Saturday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Donations may be made for funeral expenses. McMurtrey Funeral Home is in charge of services.