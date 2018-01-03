Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RONNIE D MEDLEY

on 03/01/2018 |

Ronnie D. Medley, 71, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 01, 2018 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.  Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Paul and Bessie Emmert Medley.  He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.  Ronnie was a retired from pipeline construction and had attended the Gethsemane Baptist Church.  He was a mason, a member of Austin Lodge #857 F&AM.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Decker Medley; 4 daughters Donna Caffee (Derrick) of Center, Teresa Irwin (Kelly) and Veronica Jackson (Dennis) of Glasgow and Rhonda Underwood of Cave City; 1 son Greg Medley (Teresa) of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Brooke Burris (Casey), Ellie Caffee, Miranda Robinson, Matthew Underwood, Dalton Jackson (Leah) and Becca Jackson and 1 great-granddaughter Lynleigh Burris.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Paul Medley.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bowles Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RONNIE D MEDLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Vicky Broady

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
10:50 AM CST on March 01, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CST on March 01, 2018
Overcast
Currently
55°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 03/01 0%
High 59° / Low 35°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 03/02 10%
High 53° / Low 30°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/03 0%
High 54° / Low 29°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 01

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.