on 03/01/2018 |

Ronnie D. Medley, 71, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 01, 2018 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Paul and Bessie Emmert Medley. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Ronnie was a retired from pipeline construction and had attended the Gethsemane Baptist Church. He was a mason, a member of Austin Lodge #857 F&AM.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Decker Medley; 4 daughters Donna Caffee (Derrick) of Center, Teresa Irwin (Kelly) and Veronica Jackson (Dennis) of Glasgow and Rhonda Underwood of Cave City; 1 son Greg Medley (Teresa) of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Brooke Burris (Casey), Ellie Caffee, Miranda Robinson, Matthew Underwood, Dalton Jackson (Leah) and Becca Jackson and 1 great-granddaughter Lynleigh Burris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Paul Medley.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bowles Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.