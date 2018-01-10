Logo


RONNIE ERVIN BRIDGES

on 10/01/2018 |

Ronnie Ervin Bridges, 74, of Summer Shade, KYpassed away Saturday, September 29th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Ronnie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 14, 1944, a son of the late Myrtie (Young) and Bee Bridges.On March 14, 2007, he married Gayle Blythe Bridges, who survives of Summer Shade, KY.

Ronnie is also survived by a brother, James Bridges, of Chicago, IL.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, A.C., Leo, and George Bridges; and one sister, Ione Chapman.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 1st, 2018. Visitation is Monday 8:30-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in White Cemetery.

No Responses to “RONNIE ERVIN BRIDGES”

