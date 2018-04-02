Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RONNIE GOLMAN VINSON

on 02/04/2018 |

Ronnie Golman Vinson, 65, of Glasgow, KY passed away Sunday, February 4th, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Ronnie was born on December 14, 1952, a son of the late Lucille (Coulter) and Golman Vinson. He was of Christian faith. He was a farmer, saw mill worker, and factory worker.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Patsy (Raney) Vinson; two sons Timothy Vinson, and wife, Samantah, of Glasgow, KY; Steve Wayne Vinson, and companion, Marilee Osborne, of Glasgow, KY; and a daughter, Tonya Scott, and husband, Michael, of Glasgow, KY; 14 grand kids and 2 great grand kids; three sisters, Ilene Thomas, and husband, Richard of Louisville, KY; Fannie Carver, and husband, Ellis, of Smiths Grove, KY; Eula Vibbert, and husband, Wayne, of Glasgow, KY; two brothers, Richard Vinson, and wife, Cheri, of Franklin, KY; Terry Vinson, and wife, Tina, of Lafayette, TN. One uncle, Danny Vinson.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Golmon and Lucille Vinson; brothers and sisters, Ina Vinson Green, Tommy Vinson, Ruth Vinson Bray, Marsha Vinson, and Channy Vinson

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018. Visitation is Monday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RONNIE GOLMAN VINSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

DONNA ADWELL

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
10:29 PM CST on February 04, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 05, 2018
Overcast
Currently
25°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/05 10%
High 37° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/06 10%
High 47° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/07 90%
High 40° / Low 22°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 05

Caverna vs. Thomas Nelson Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 5 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 05

Metcalfe County @ Marion County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 5 @ 6:30 PM
Tue 06

Barren County vs. Russell County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 06

Caverna @ John Hardin Basketball (Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.