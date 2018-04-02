on 02/04/2018 |

Ronnie Golman Vinson, 65, of Glasgow, KY passed away Sunday, February 4th, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Ronnie was born on December 14, 1952, a son of the late Lucille (Coulter) and Golman Vinson. He was of Christian faith. He was a farmer, saw mill worker, and factory worker.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Patsy (Raney) Vinson; two sons Timothy Vinson, and wife, Samantah, of Glasgow, KY; Steve Wayne Vinson, and companion, Marilee Osborne, of Glasgow, KY; and a daughter, Tonya Scott, and husband, Michael, of Glasgow, KY; 14 grand kids and 2 great grand kids; three sisters, Ilene Thomas, and husband, Richard of Louisville, KY; Fannie Carver, and husband, Ellis, of Smiths Grove, KY; Eula Vibbert, and husband, Wayne, of Glasgow, KY; two brothers, Richard Vinson, and wife, Cheri, of Franklin, KY; Terry Vinson, and wife, Tina, of Lafayette, TN. One uncle, Danny Vinson.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Golmon and Lucille Vinson; brothers and sisters, Ina Vinson Green, Tommy Vinson, Ruth Vinson Bray, Marsha Vinson, and Channy Vinson

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018. Visitation is Monday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.