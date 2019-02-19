on 02/19/2019 |

Mr. Ronnie Kyle Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, having attained the age of 63 years, 11 months, and 26 days. He was born on Wednesday, February 23, 1955, the son of Guy and Ida Belle (Flowers) Watkins.

He was of Christian faith and a Security Guard for Cagle’s-Keystone Foods. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, and his maternal grandparents, Marshall and Bessie Flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Lynn (Craft) Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, July 17, 1976, daughters, Belinda Lee (Anthony) Perkins of Burkesville, Kentucky, Megan Nicole Watkins of Pennsylvania, brother, Donnie (Wanda) Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky, and grandchildren, Kaylee Nicole Perkins and Tyler Anthony Perkins.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Burial will be in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.