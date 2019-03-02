on 02/03/2019 |

Ronnie Leslie Harris of Edmonton died on Friday February 1, 2019 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Mr. Harris was a factory employee and of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by one daughter Belinda Thompson of Edmonton. Two step children Marketta Dubree of Monroe County and Shonell Scott of Glasgow. one step grandson Tyler Scott of Monroe County. One brother Roger Harris of Bowling Green. Two granddaughters Christian Shirley of Lexington and Hannah Thompson of Edmonton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the Funeral Home.