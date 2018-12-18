on 12/18/2018 |

Ronnie Lou Robertson, 59, of Glasgow, died Monday December 17, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Edmonton, KY the son of the late James and Rosa Compton Robertson. Ronnie was a self-employed plumber and attended the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Abston Robertson; son Michael Robertson of Campbellsville; grandson Dalton Robertson; 7 siblings, Doris Huff (Fiancé Larry Lawson) of Glasgow, Cecil Robertson (Ramona) and Carol Gassaway (David) of Cave City, Terry Robertson (Irene) of Campbellsville, Gale Robertson (Sue) and Howard Ray Robertson (Mary) of Center and Tony Robertson (Carolyn) of LeGrande; a sister-in-law Joann Robertson of Hardyville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Gordon, a brother Barty Robertson and his in-laws Olin and Jean Abston.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until time for the service.