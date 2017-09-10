Logo


RONNIE WAYNE JEWELL SR.

on 10/09/2017 |

Ronnie Wayne Jewell, Sr., age 62, of Glasgow, KY, formerly of Hart County, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017. He was retired farmer. He accepted the Lord and became a member of Monroe Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Buford Henry Jewell and the late Fannie Bastin Logsdon.

He is survived by his ex-wife and loving caretaker till the end, Rebecca Jewell, one son, Ronnie Wayne Jewell, Jr., Hart County, KY; special son, Dakota Alarcon, Glasgow, KY; special daughter, Suzan Smith, Glasgow, KY; two step daughters; Sabrina Pvirre, Glasgow, KY, Terri Linville and husband Alan, Louisville, KY; three brothers, William Gary Jewell and wife Debbie, Canmer, KY, Henry  Buford Jewell, Canmer, KY, Bobbie  Joe Jewell, Canmer, KY; four grandchildren, Anthony Thompson, Renae Pvirre, Ronnie Wayne Jewell III, Elijah Powell; sister-in-law, Janice Flechler and husband Charlie Flechler; special friend and neighbor, Steve Huff; extended family and caregivers till the end, Haley Powell and husband Jerry, Joanie Peterson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jamison Wayne Jewell; brother, Jimmy Jewell; sister, Susie Priddy; Nephew James Lee Jewell.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating. Interment will be at Defries Cemetery, Canmer, KY. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.

 

