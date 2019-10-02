Rosa Ann (Gilbert) Muse of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 55 years, 9 months, and 25 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, April 14, 1963, the daughter of Elmus Paul and Dorothy Jane (Bowlin) Gilbert. She was of Church of the Nazarene faith, a member of Burkesville Church of the Nazarene, attended Bible Independent Baptist Church, and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmus Paul and Dorothy Jane Gilbert. She is survived by her husband, Earl “Doley” Muse of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed Tuesday, February 23, 1982, sons, Justin Wayne (Shelly) Muse of Albany, Kentucky, Lucas Wade (Mary) Muse of Lowell, Indiana, siblings, Robert Paul (Cheryl) Gilbert, Letha Jane (Sam) Gibson, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Gavin, Gage, Landon, Shelby, Kason, Ashton, Harper, a host of other relatives and friends. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Vincent Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org | 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 | (800) 805-5856). Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.
Rosa Ann Gilbert Muse
