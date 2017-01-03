Rosalie Creech Floyd, 92 of Oakland died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

The Pine Mountain, KY native was a daughter of the late Henry and Deliah Blanton Creech and wife of the late Marion Thomas Floyd. She is also preceded in death by her son, Andy Floyd; a granddaughter, Sara Lee Sutherland, a great grandson, Thomas Young and son-in-law, James Wilson. Rosalie was a Home Economics teacher at North Warren and Warren Central. She attended Shadyland Church of Christ and a member of the Retired Teachers Association.

Her survivors include three daughters, Ellen Sutherland (Robert), Glenna Wilson, Donna Carrier (Darel); seven grandchildren, Joan Sutherland Atkins (Brian), Kevin Floyd (Gail), Jamie Young, Mollie Mellencamp (Nathen), Richard Wilson (Joanna), Jonathan Carrier (Leigh Anne), Joshua Carrier (Brittany); eight great grandchildren, Asher and Isaac Atkins, Deborah Young, Matthew Mellencamp, Clayton and Dylan Floyd, Eli and Isaiah Carrier; one sister, Angela Morgan and many many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in her memory to Shadyland Church of Christ, 1665 Shadyland Church Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Pine Mountain Settlement School, 36 State Hwy 150, Bledsoe, KY 40810