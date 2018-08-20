on 08/20/2018 |

Roscoe R. Vandyke, 82, of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home. He was born in Pike County, Ohio to the late Perry and Stella Matney Vandyke, the youngest of his four brothers who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margie Allen Vandyke in 2017.

Mr. Vandyke was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army and was retired from SKF in Glasgow. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include two sons Wayne Vandyke and wife Beth and Steve Vandyke of Glasgow; his daughter Shirley Cassady and husband Kelly of Phoenix, AZ and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery where military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until services.